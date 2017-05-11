NBA Rumors: Celtics Co-Owner Wyc Grousbeck To Be Team’s Draft Lottery Rep

Share this:

The Boston Celtics have the best chance to win the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, and they are sending their owner for good luck.

Celtics co-owner, governor and CEO Wyc Grousbeck will be the team’s representative on the lottery stage, according to The Vertical’s Chris Mannix, citing a league source.

The Celtics can’t leave with anything worse than the No. 4 overall pick, but this draft arguably is a two- or three-player sweepstakes, with Washington guard Markelle Fultz, UCLA’s Lonzo Ball and Kansas’ Josh Jackson topping most draft rankings (in that order, too).

The Celtics sent superstar guard Isaiah Thomas to last year’s draft lottery. Boston had the third-best chance to win and finished third.

Grousbeck isn’t a bad choice for the Celtics. He’s done a tremendous job as owner. Former Celtics coach, player and current broadcaster Tommy Heinsohn would be another logical choice, but he’s done it before, most recently in 2007 when the C’s had the second-best odds to win the Kevin Durant lottery and wound up a disappointing fifth.

The Celtics last owned the No. 1 pick in 1980, but they traded it before the draft to the Golden State Warriors for center Robert Parish and the No. 3 pick (Kevin McHale).

