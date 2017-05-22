NBA Rumors: Celtics Prospect Guerschon Yabusele Underwent Foot Surgery

Share this:

Guerschon Yabusele’s preparation for the 2017-18 season isn’t starting off on the right foot — or the left foot, for that matter.

Yabusele, who was selected in the first round (16th overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, recently underwent surgery to remove bone spurs from the top of both feet, a league source told ESPN.com’s Chris Forsberg. The C’s prospect reportedly is unlikely to participate in the summer league.

Yabusele, 21, spent much of this past season in China before joining the Maine Red Claws — Boston’s D-League affiliate — in March. There’s a chance he could wind up on the Celtics’ roster next season, as the 6-foot-8, 260-pound big man showed promise between his two stops.

Yabusele was one of three players selected by the Celtics in the first round of last year’s draft, joining Jaylen Brown (third) and Ante Zizic (23rd). The France native is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, according to Forsberg.

