NBA Rumors: Celtics To Interview Top Draft Prospect Markelle Fultz In Chicago

The Boston Celtics have the best odds to win the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery and earn the No. 1 pick. So, naturally, they reportedly will sit down and talk to No. 1 draft prospect Markelle Fultz at this week’s NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago.

Markelle Fultz expected to interview with several teams here in Chicago -Boston, Phoenix, Lakers, Philly, Sacramento & NY, source told ESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) May 10, 2017

Fultz averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game as Washington’s starting point guard this past season. His excellent scoring and playmaking skills should allow him to play as a combo guard in the NBA.

He’s ranked ahead of UCLA guard Lonzo Ball and Kansas forward Josh Jackson on most NBA draft rankings. Fultz has been No. 1 in every NESN.com mock draft, too.

The Celtics already have a ton of guards on their roster, so it’s possible they look to trade this lottery pick if a deal for a superstar is available.

