NBA Rumors: Clippers Probably Won’t Give J.J. Redick Desired $18-20M Per Year

You can’t possibly overstate the importance of this offseason for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Two of their superstars — Chris Paul and Blake Griffin — can opt out of their contracts and become free agents, which means the Clippers will have to hand out two max contracts this offseason to keep their core together. But those aren’t the only tough decisions they’ll have to make.

Sharpshooter J.J. Redick is set to be an unrestricted free agent, and while he’s not a max player, he still is looking for $18 to $20 million per season with his next contract, according to The Los Angeles Times’ Broderick Turner, citing several NBA officials.

Unfortunately for Redick, the Clippers “probably won’t pay that much,” the officials told Turner, but the team still could re-sign him “for the right price.”

And that price likely will be greatly impacted by if the Clippers can retain their superstars, too.

