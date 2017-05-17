NBA Rumors: Could Lakers Pick De’Aaron Fox Over Lonzo Ball In Draft?

Share this:

Everything has fallen into place for the Los Angeles Lakers to select UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft … unless they don’t want him.

The Boston Celtics own the No. 1 pick after winning the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, and many expect them to either select Washington point guard Markelle Fultz or trade the pick for a proven All-Star, leaving the Lakers to snatch up Ball at No. 2.

But while Ball might be the heavy favorite to land in L.A., much to the delight of his outspoken father, the Lakers reportedly still are doing their homework on Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox.

Word out of LA is Lonzo Ball is heavy favorite at #2, but will take a long hard look at De'Aaron Fox too. Hoping for a head to head workout. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 17, 2017

Ball’s father, LaVar Ball, has said his son only will work out for the Lakers, which is part of his plan to speak the player-team union into existence. This probably wasn’t what he envisioned, though.

Then again, the Celtics could throw a wrench into the plan, anyway, by selecting Ball or at least making it appear as though they’re interested in taking him with the No. 1 pick.

