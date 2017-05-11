NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward Hasn’t Thought About If He’ll Opt Out Of Contract

Share this:

Before you start dreaming about Gordon Hayward wearing your team’s jersey, the Utah Jazz star needs to opt out of his contract.

The chances of Hayward playing for under $17 million next season probably are slim, especially with a likely max contract in his future. But he didn’t rule anything out when he spoke to the media at his end-of-season press conference.

From ESPN:

“Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward said Tuesday he hasn’t thought about whether he will opt out of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent, and will take some time off to enjoy time with his family before dealing with the ‘next chapter.’

“‘It’s hard to think about right now, just because of the season we’ve had and everything we’ve gone through,’ he said at his end-of-season availability. ‘Today it still feels like you’re looking toward the next game, looking toward the next opponent. That’s obviously over. But it’s hard to shut that off right away.'”

Hayward’s future likely will be one of the top storylines of the NBA offseason, and his signing would be a huge splash for any team. But that’ll all depend on if he becomes a free agent.

Hayward averaged a career-high 21.9 points per game this season.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images