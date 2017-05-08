NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry Considering Free-Agent Move To Western Conference

It appears Kyle Lowry is moving on from the Toronto Raptors.
The veteran point guard confirmed to reporters Monday that he’d be opting out of his contract with Toronto and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
And while we’re still months away from finding out where Lowry will be playing next season, he reportedly is thinking about making a jump to the Western Conference.
At 31-years-old, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Lowry join a contending team with legitimate postseason aspirations. The San Antonio Spurs, in particular, could be a good fit for Lowry considering Tony Parker’s age and recent injury.
Either way, we imagine Lowry won’t have a shortage of suitors this summer.
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images
