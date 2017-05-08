NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry Considering Free-Agent Move To Western Conference

Share this:

It appears Kyle Lowry is moving on from the Toronto Raptors.

The veteran point guard confirmed to reporters Monday that he’d be opting out of his contract with Toronto and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

And while we’re still months away from finding out where Lowry will be playing next season, he reportedly is thinking about making a jump to the Western Conference.

Late-season rumbles that Kyle Lowry will give legit thought to a free-agent switch to the West are sure to rise in volume after this series — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) May 7, 2017

At 31-years-old, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Lowry join a contending team with legitimate postseason aspirations. The San Antonio Spurs, in particular, could be a good fit for Lowry considering Tony Parker’s age and recent injury.

Either way, we imagine Lowry won’t have a shortage of suitors this summer.

