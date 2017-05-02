NBA Rumors: Lavar Ball Wants First Big Baller Brand Shoe In $200 Tier

Share this:

Prepare to spend a lot of money if you want to wear one of the first — or the first — shoes of future NBA player Lonzo Ball.

Lavar Ball, the father of the UCLA guard and likely top five pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, wants the first Big Baller Brand shoe to be in the $200 tier, according to The Vertical.

“The brand is targeting the $200 tier for its debut Big Baller Brand basketball sneaker, an industry source told The Vertical, which would presumably be Lonzo’s signature shoe for his rookie season,” The Vertical’s Nick DePaula wrote Tuesday.

“LaVar and associate Alan Foster reportedly have been developing the shoe over the past year.”

Lonzo might have to create his shoe only under the Big Baller Brand after Nike, adidas and Under Armour all reportedly passed on him because of his father’s demands.

A $200 price tag might prevent many people — even some with good-paying jobs — from having enough disposable income to spend on basketball shoes.

People will spend that money for LeBron James’ shoe line, or other superstars such as Kevin Durant because many of them are Hall of Fame-caliber players . Lonzo isn’t yet, and if he doesn’t live up to expectations in the pros, he might regret not playing this shoe process differently.

Coming out of the gate with one of the league’s most expensive shoe doesn’t seem like the best way to market yourself to the most fans.

