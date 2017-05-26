NBA Rumors: Lonzo Ball Considering Working Out For Sixers Ahead Of Draft

Share this:

Lonzo Ball might work out for a team that’s not the Los Angeles Lakers after all.

The former UCLA star, who’s expected to be selected in the top two in the NBA draft on June 22, reportedly was planning to work out for only his hometown team and even declined an offer from the Boston Celtics, despite the fact they own the No. 1 pick. But league sources told ESPN’s Chris Haynes on Thursday that Ball is considering working out for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Haynes reported Ball will make his decision once agent Harrison Gaines and Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo have a conversation about “the identity of the team,” which is expected to happen in the coming weeks. According to Haynes, the concern on the Balls’ side has to do with Philadelphia’s plan to feature last season’s No. 1 pick Ben Simmons in a point-forward role.

At the end of the day, though, there’s a good chance the Sixers won’t even have the opportunity to draft Ball anyway. Philly has the No. 3 pick, right after the Lakers pick second.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images