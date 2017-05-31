NBA Rumors: Lonzo Ball Schedules Pre-NBA Draft Workout With Lakers

Share this:

LaVar Ball’s plan to “speak it into existence” is starting to materialize.

The loud-mouthed father of elite NBA prospect Lonzo Ball has been saying his son will play for the Los Angeles Lakers for the past six months, and Lonzo Ball reportedly has taken the next step toward wearing the Purple and Gold.

The Vertical’s Shams Charania reported, citing sources, that Lonzo Ball has scheduled his pre-draft workout with the Lakers to take place June 7.

The Lakers have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and reportedly are the only team that Ball plans to workout for.

Ball is slated to meet with the front office and coaches, as well as take part in an individual workout, according to Charania.

And despite rumors that the Lakers wanted to workout Ball and Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox together, Ball is not considering working out against other prospects.

The 2017 NBA Draft begins June 22.

Thumbnail photo via James Snook/USA TODAY Sports Images