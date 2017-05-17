NBA Rumors: Lonzo Ball Might Work Out Only For Lakers Ahead Of Draft

Share this:

Tweet







Lonzo Ball is determined to become a Los Angeles Laker.

Ball reportedly is considering working out for only the Lakers ahead of the NBA draft, a source close to the former UCLA point guard recently told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. Before going to UCLA, Ball played at Chino Hills High School in Chino Hills, Calif., which borders Los Angeles County.

“We will make that decision closer to June,” the source said, adding it has been “clear from the start our desired destination is Los Angeles.”

The Lakers landed the No. 2 pick in Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery, so Ball very well could get his wish. ESPN noted that Ball is among the players the Lakers are strongly considering, along with Markelle Fultz, De’Aaron Fox, Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum.

Of course, with Lonzo Ball comes his father, LaVar Ball, who has garnered a reputation for wanting things his way, as was evident when he refused to make a sponsorship deal with Nike, Adidas or Under Armour unless they licensed Lonzo’s signature sneaker, the ZO2. However, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka told ESPN the team won’t select players based on their family members.

“We’re going to evaluate the players and who they are as players,” Pelinka said.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images