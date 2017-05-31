NBA Rumors: Pistons ‘Open To Discussing’ Trade For No. 12 Draft Pick

Share this:

Tweet







The Detroit Pistons missed the playoffs by four games in the Eastern Conference this season, and it appears they’re willing to give up a quality draft asset to trade for a player who can deliver more immediate results.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Tuesday an update on the Pistons’ search for roster upgrades.

NBA Draft scuttle: Hearing Detroit is open to discussing trades for its No. 12 overall pick in hopes of acquiring more of a win-now veteran. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) May 30, 2017

It’s hard to imagine the No. 12 pick being enough to bring in a quality player who can help the Pistons win now, unless it’s packaged as part of a larger trade.

This draft class is loaded with elite talent, but the drop off after pick No. 10 could be steep.

However, given Detroit’s recent lack of success in the first round (Henry Ellenson at No. 18 in 2016, Stanley Johnson at No. 8 in 2015), maybe it’s best that the Pistons’ front office doesn’t make this No. 12 selection.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images