NBA Rumors: Teams Call Knicks On Kristaps Porzingis After He Skipped Meeting

Kristaps Porzingis made his frustrations with the New York Knicks very clear at the close of the NBA regular season.

The 21-year-old All-Star big man opted to skip his exit meeting with team president Phil Jackson and general manager Steve Mills after a dismal 31-51 season filled with front office chaos.

Inquiring teams apparently were well aware of Porzingis’ unhappiness with the Knicks’ direction, as multiple NBA clubs reportedly contacted New York about a possible trade in the days after he skipped the meeting, according to ESPN’s Ian Begley.

Begley reports Porzingis “has been frustrated by the drama and dysfunction surrounding the team” and hasn’t been in contact with the Knicks since the skipped meeting.

Still, it would be hard to imagine New York dealing Porzingis. The Latvian superstar still has two years left on his rookie deal, and presumably is taking the reigns as the face of the franchise with Carmelo Anthony’s future in New York very much in doubt.

The Knicks could receive a lift this summer, though, as they are expected to have a top-10 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images