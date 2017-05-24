NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Targeting Derrick Rose In NBA Free Agency

Share this:

Derrick Rose could be reuniting with his former coach next season.

The New York Knicks point guard will become a free agent for the first time in his career this summer, and the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly are targeting him, according to ESPN’s Ian Begley, citing sources.

Rose played five seasons under Timberwolves president and head coach Tom Thibodeau in Chicago and has a strong relationship with his former coach.

The Timberwolves were linked to Rose at the NBA trade deadline when rumors swirled around a potential swap involving Ricky Rubio. And while the deal never materialized, the T’Wolves are in need of guard depth behind Rubio as rookie point guard Kris Dunn was disappointing in his first campaign, averaging only 3.8 points per game.

Rose averaged 18 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in his first season with the Knicks.

The 28-year-old underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee in April. The Knicks initially announced his recovery would take three to six weeks, so the veteran point guard is expected to be ready for the start of the 2017-18 NBA season.

The 2011 NBA MVP isn’t concerned with the numbers attached to his next contract, though, only the quality of the team he joins.

“Not even thinking money,” Rose told reporters in Utah, per Begley. “I’ve got more than enough money saved. If I stopped playing basketball now, I’ll be all right. I want to win. I want to be happy and feel at peace with myself wherever I’m at. But being at the negotiating table, you never know. I’m not going to negotiate with people where money is the No. 1 thing I’m asking for. I want to win.”

Begley also noted the San Antonio Spurs could try to make a run at Rose depending on how the point-guard market takes shape.

The Timberwolves finished 13th in the Western Conference with a record of 31-51.

