NBC Sports Chairman Explains Potential Commercial Changes In NFL Games

Share this:

Tweet







Football fans love tuning in every Sunday to watch their favorite NFL team play, but nobody likes breaks in the action.

This happens quite a bit during an NFL broadcast, though, as there seemingly is a commercial break after every play.

NBC Sports chairman Mark Lazarus is aware of this problem, and is looking into making the viewing experience more enjoyable for fans. In a recent interview with Variety magazine, Lazarus outlined a few potential resolutions.

“We are working on formatting that reduces the number of breaks, but maybe are a little bit longer, maybe 30 seconds longer,” Lazerus said.

“We may take out some of the breaks. I think that will enhance the viewing experience. When you have a play, take a break, have a play, take a break, it does not exactly lend to the flow of the game. I applaud them and really, whether it’s us, CBS, FOX, or ESPN, we are all in this together to find the best way to have a good flowing, exciting game.”

Fans surely are hoping these changes actually come to fruition.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images