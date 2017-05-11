‘NESN Around’ Podcast: Draymond Green’s Hypocrisy, Partying With Tom Brady Or John Daly

Share this:

Draymond Green called Kelly Olynyk “dirty” this week in the ultimate case of the pot calling the kettle black.

The Golden State Warriors forward apparently took exception to a hard pick Olynyk set on Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. that sparked an on-court skirmish, ultimately leading to a one-game suspension for Oubre.

On this week’s “NESN Around” podcast, NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle thought it was just a little bit hypocritical for Green — who was suspended in the middle of the NBA Finals — to come out and call anyone dirty. They also debated whether they’d party with Tom Brady or John Daly — with a somewhat surprising verdict.

Check it out above.

