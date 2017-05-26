NESN Hires Marc James As On-Air Personality

Share this:

Tweet







May 26, 2017 — NESN announced today that Marc James (@marcjames) will join the network as an anchor and reporter. James will start at NESN in June and initially will appear on NESN’s three sports news programs:

• NESN Sports Today — every night at 10 p.m. (or immediately following Red Sox or Bruins postgame coverage)

• NESN LIVE — weeknights at 5:30 p.m.

• NESN Sports Update — every morning from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

James comes to NESN from nationally syndicated CBS Sports Radio, where he served as a weekend and fill-in sports talk host for several shows, including “The Jim Rome Show.” Since 2012, he also has been a frequent contributor on the NFL Network’s “Around the League LIVE.”

The western Massachusetts native has served as a sports talk radio host in several markets since 2004, including Fort Lauderdale (ESPN radio), Tampa (ESPN Radio 1040), Charlotte (CBS Radio 610 The Fan) and Atlanta (CBS Radio 92.9 The Game).

James also holds three degrees from three different universities: Bachelor of Arts, Communication from the University of Arkansas; Master of Education, Sports Administration from the University of Georgia; and Master of Arts, Broadcast Journalism from the University of Miami.

About NESN

NESN consistently has been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered to 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and an additional 5 million homes nationally as NESN National. Forbes Magazine recently ranked NESN as the 10th Most Valuable Sports Business Brand in the World. NESN.com is one of the Top 12 sports web sites in the U.S., with in-market streaming now available at NESNgo.com or through the NESNgo app. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).