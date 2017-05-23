NESN Launches Live Streaming Of Red Sox Games With NESNgo App, NESNgo.com

Share this:

May 23, 2017 — NESN announces the launch of NESNgo to provide fans live in-market streaming of all NESN-televised regular-season Boston Red Sox games and other NESN programming.

NESN live streaming is available throughout much of the network’s home territory (New England except Fairfield County, Conn.) on the heels of NESN reaching a licensing agreement with Major League Baseball Advanced Media (MLBAM) earlier this year.

This new streaming offering is available without any additional costs to “authenticated subscribers” who already have NESN in their channel lineup from participating television providers. Fans just need to sign in using their existing TV service provider username and password.

Streaming can be accessed via NESNgo.com and the NESNgo app for mobile phones and tablets, which is available in both the iTunes (Apple) and Google Play (Android) app stores. Over the next few months, some cable distributors are expected to enable NESN live streaming on their own “TV Everywhere” app and/or on their company website.

“Live in-market streaming will provide Red Sox fans who are on the go a means to watch games anytime, anywhere they go, on virtually any device,” said Sean McGrail, NESN President and CEO. “For years, NESN has wanted to extend live streaming access to our viewers, so we couldn’t be more excited to launch NESNgo this season. This is a significant milestone in NESN history.”

With NESNgo, fans can watch NESN 24 hours a day, including Red Sox pregame and postgame coverage, Red Sox games, NESN’s sports news programs and the network’s entire programming lineup with the exception of Bruins telecasts at this time.

TV service providers that have currently activated authentication for NESN’s live streaming include: Xfinity (Comcast), Cox Communications, MetroCast, PlayStation Vue and RCN, which collectively represent more than half of the cable subscribers in NESN’s home territory. Other distributors have plans to authenticate NESN streaming in the coming weeks. Visit NESNgo.com for the most up-to-date list of active distributors.

*–A few programs, including Bruins programming, are not available on NESNgo at this time

About NESN

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and an additional 5 million homes nationally as NESN National. Forbes Magazine recently ranked NESN as the 10th Most Valuable Sports Business Brand in the World. NESN.com is one of the Top 12 sports web sites in the U.S. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).