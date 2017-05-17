Nets’ Billy King’s Wikipedia Page Is Comically Updated After Celtics Win NBA Draft Lottery

Share this:

Nets fans won’t allow Billy King to forget his fateful trade with the Boston Celtics.

The former Nets general manager’s Wikipedia page was updated Tuesday in the aftermath of the Celtics’ 2017 NBA Draft Lottery win. The comical updates to King’s page included changing the pronunciation of his name to “Fran-Chize Slay-er” and an accusation of “destroying the Nets in the Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce trade.”

The updates have since been removed, but NESN.com’s Nick Goss shared a screen-shot of the original changes on Twitter.

Looks like a Nets fan got a hold of Billy King's Wikipedia page. pic.twitter.com/UPlAwWDWG7 — Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNESN) May 17, 2017

Here’s another change to King’s Wikipedia page.

Well played, stranger who edited Billy King's Wikipedia page 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CJEbJomA2e — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 17, 2017

King executed the summer 2013 trade in which the Nets acquired Pierce, Garnett, Jason Terry and D.J. White from Boston in exchange for three first-round picks (in 2014, 2016 and 2018), the right to swap first-round picks in 2017 and Gerald Wallace, Kris Humphries, MarShon Brooks, Kris Joseph and Keith Bogans.

Brooklyn won 44 games and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals in the first season after the trade but dipped to 38 wins and a first-round exit the next season, followed by campaigns of 21 and 20 wins.

The Celtics re-built their team and had progressed to the Eastern Conference finals the night before they landed the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

