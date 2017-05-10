New ‘Cars 3’ Trailer Highlights Lightning McQueen, Jackson Storm’s Rivalry

Share this:

Success really isn’t going to come easily for Lightning McQueen in “Cars 3.”

In addition to having to fight his way back from a pretty serious wreck, the Owen-Wilson voiced McQueen must deal with Jackson Storm, Piston Cup Racing’s high-tech, villainous new racer. The characters’ intense rivalry is previewed in a new trailer for the film, uploaded to Disney Pixar’s YouTube on Wednesday.

Say what you will about the first two “Cars” films, but this threequel, which hits theaters June 16, looks like it will be the best the series has seen.

Furthermore, the film will feature plenty of NASCAR Easter eggs, as the producer’s dug deep into the sport’s rich history when developing new characters.