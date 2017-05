Share this:

Danny Keens of NextVR joined NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava to talk about NextVR’s expanding virtual reality coverage of the NBA.

NextVR’s deal with the NBA in the 2016-2017 season allowed them to bring fans from their living rooms to inside the arena with a completely immersive broadcast experience.

To learn more about NextVR’s unprecedented broadcasts watch the interview in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via NextVR