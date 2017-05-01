NFL Rumors: Bears’ Mike Glennon Feels ‘Cheated On’ By Mitchell Trubisky Pick

Share this:

The Chicago Bears could be destined for a quarterback controversy that’s more intense than any lover’s quarrel.

When the Bears selected Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, they tainted their relationship with Mike Glennon, according to the Chicago Tribune’s Rich Campbell. Chicago signed Glennon last month as a free agent with expectations he’d be their present and future quarterback, but Trubisky’s unexpected arrival made his heart sink.

“He (Glennon) found out as the rest of the world did,” Campbell writes. “The Bears don’t believe in him as much as he thought, as much as they conveyed to him during his blissful first seven weeks on the job. Glennon felt as though he had been cheated on, according to people in the know.”

Glennon was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ backup quarterback for three of his first four NFL seasons. His three-year contract with the Bears will guarantee him at least $18.5 million and could pay him up to $45 million. But he signed with Chicago to play, rather than bank cash.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace apparently didn’t tell head coach John Fox about his plan to trade up for Trubisky until a few hours before they did so. If the coach was surprised, it’s easy to guess how the would-be starting quarterback feels about the situation.

And the Bears brought this all upon themselves.

