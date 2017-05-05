NFL Rumors: Conor McDermott Becomes First Patriots Draft Pick To Sign

Share this:

The 2017 NFL Draft ended less than a week ago, and the New England Patriots reportedly already have signed one of their selections.

Offensive tackle Conor McDermott signed his rookie contract Friday, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates. The terms of the contract have not yet been disclosed.

McDermott was selected 211th overall in the sixth round of the draft out of UCLA.

Signing draft picks was a long drawn-out process before the new collective bargaining agreement was signed in 2011. It’s now much easier with a rookie salary system in place.

The Patriots selected just four players in the 2017 NFL Draft. Defensive ends Derek Rivers and Deatrich Wise and offensive tackle Antonio Garcia still are unsigned.

