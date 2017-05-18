NFL Rumors: Derek Carr Frustrated Over Contract Negotiations With Raiders

Share this:

Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders appear to be at odds.

The Raiders quarterback, who’s entering the final season of his rookie deal, has made it known he’d like a contract extension, but “there has been no significant communication between his agent and the Oakland Raiders within the last several weeks,” NFL Media’s Michael Silver writes, citing two sources.

And Carr doesn’t appear happy with the lack of progress, as two sources told Silver he’s “growing frustrated” with the negotiations, although he still wants to ink a new extension before training camp.

The 26-year-old QB threw 28 touchdowns with only six interceptions in 15 games last season before suffering a broken fibula.

