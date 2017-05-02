NFL Rumors: Harvey Langi Earning Hefty Payday From Patriots As UDFA

Share this:

We speculated earlier this week that linebacker Harvey Langi has the best chance of any 2017 undrafted free agent to earn a spot on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster.

Seeing what the Patriots are paying Langi gives more credence to that prediction.

USA Today’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Langi’s contract with New England includes $115,000 in guaranteed money — a massive amount for a UDFA.

Most wanted undrafted free agent might have been BYU LB Harvey Langi, who got a $15K bonus and $100K of base salary guaranteed by #Patriots. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 2, 2017

If $115K guaranteed doesn’t sound like a ton of money for a professional athlete, well, it’s not. But’s far more than most undrafted players can expect to bank from their first NFL contract.

For comparison’s sake, below is a look at what five other Patriots UDFAs are set to make in guaranteed money, according to the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe. The highest-paid player on this list, former Central Florida defensive back D.J. Killings, has a guaranteed paycheck of just $31,000, and three of the five will make less than $10,000 guaranteed.

Here's the guaranteed money for 5 of the Patriots' UDFAs whose contracts have been filed: pic.twitter.com/lKIFvDT5Lh — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) May 1, 2017

Pats gave Harvey Langi $100k in guaranteed base salary. No other UDFA in the NFL has gotten more than $30k guaranteed base salary in '17. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) May 2, 2017

While Langi’s contract is unusual, it’s not overly surprising. The Patriots were linked to the 24-year-old throughout the pre-draft process, working him out at BYU’s pro day and hosting him for a visit at Gillette Stadium.

Langi, who began his college career as a running back, projects as an inside linebacker in the NFL but also played some defensive end for the Cougars. He recorded 74 tackles, 6 1/2 sacks and 11 1/2 tackles for loss over his final two collegiate seasons.

Harvey Langi puts yet another offensive lineman on his back and makes the tackle.. 😳😱😂 BYU pic.twitter.com/FSdyHnJgGB — Benjamin Criddle (@criddler21) January 28, 2017

