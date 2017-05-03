NFL Rumors: Jamaal Charles, Broncos Agree To One-Year, $3.75M Contract

Share this:

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles’ next chapter in the NFL will be with an AFC West division rival.

Charles and the Broncos have agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $3.75 million, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, citing a source.

Injuries forced Charles to miss 13 games last season and 11 games in the 2015 campaign. He ran for 40 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries in 2016.

Charles, when healthy, consistently has ranked among the league’s best running backs, particularly with his exceptional receiving ability out of the backfield. His career mark of 5.5 rushing yards per carry is the best of all-time.

The 30-year-old veteran will compete with C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker for carries in the Broncos backfield.

Several veteran running backs have switched teams this offseason.

In addition to Charles joining the Broncos, Marshawn Lynch signed with the Oakland Raiders after many years with the Seattle Seahawks, and Adrian Peterson went to the New Orleans Saints following 11 years with the Minnesota Vikings.

