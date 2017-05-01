NFL Rumors: Ex-Chiefs Running Back Jamaal Charles To Meet With Broncos

Share this:

Tweet







Some pretty big dominoes have fallen on the NFL’s free-agent running back market. Is Jamaal Charles next?

The former Kansas City Chiefs running back is scheduled to visit the AFC West rival Denver Broncos on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported Monday that Charles in Denver could be a “good fit for both sides.”

Former Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles scheduled to visit Broncos on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Broncos enthused about it. Good fit for both sides — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2017

Charles, who was released by the Chiefs in February, comes with considerable injury history. He’s played just eight games over the last two seasons after tearing his ACL in October 2015. But the four-time Pro Bowl pick still is an accomplished NFL running back, having rushed for 1,000-plus yards in three consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2014.

The Broncos also could use help at the position, considering their backfield led by C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker averaged just 3.6 yards per carry last season, tied for 28th in the NFL.

Denver isn’t alone in its pursuit of Charles, though, as the Seattle Seahawks reportedly met with the 30-year-old veteran in March. Charles is one of the last big-name backs still on the market, with Adrian Peterson recently signing with the New Orleans Saints and Marshawn Lynch coming out of retirement to join the Oakland Raiders.

Thumbnail photo via John Rieger/USA TODAY Sports Images