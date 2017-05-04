NFL Rumors: Jay Cutler Exploring TV Career With QB Options Dwindling

Share this:

Tweet







Jay Cutler might soon become the latest NFL quarterback to leap from the playing field to the broadcast booth.

The Chicago Bears released Cutler on March 9, and he’s yet to land a new gig — or even garnered much interest from QB-needy teams. With NFL rosters now close to set following last week’s draft, Cutler reportedly now is considering a switch to television.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reported Thursday the 34-year-old signal-caller “is exploring a post-football career in broadcasting, according to multiple television sources and people with knowledge of Cutler’s thinking.

“Cutler and his representatives have spoken with network executives about football-related TV roles and sources said Cutler has auditioned with at least one network in recent weeks,” Garafolo wrote on NFL.com. “It’s unclear how far along Cutler is in the process and whether he’s negotiating a contract, but his audition indicates he’s serious about broadcasting.”

ESPN.com’s Jeff Dickerson reported, citing sources, that Cutler auditioned at FOX last Thursday in Los Angeles. FOX is in the market for a new analyst after John Lynch left the network to become general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.

Cutler’s agent, Bus Cook, would not confirm whether his client is seriously considering a TV career.

“You’d have to talk to Jay about that,” Cook told Garafolo. “Any football player would be smart to explore his options in case he doesn’t play anymore. But Jay is as talented as any quarterback out there right now.”

Cutler has been a full-time starter in the NFL since 2007, one year after the Denver Broncos drafted him 11th overall. Thumb and shoulder injuries limited him to just five games in 2016, however, and the Bears opted to part ways with him before signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup Mike Glennon and later selecting Mitchell Trubisky second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Chicago reached the playoffs just once with Cutler as its quarterback, reaching the NFC Championship Game in 2010 before losing to the eventual champion Green Bay Packers.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images