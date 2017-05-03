NFL Rumors: Jay Cutler Wants To Play For Texans, But They Won’t Return His Calls

Share this:

Poor bottomless Jay Cutler. The former Chicago Bears quarterback remains a free agent, and he reportedly can’t even get a call back.

Cutler expressed interest in playing for the Houston Texans, but they wouldn’t return his calls, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported during draft coverage, via the Chicago Tribune.

And that was when the Texans’ quarterbacks were Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden, before they drafted Deshaun Watson in the first round.

Cutler, 34, was released by the Bears after the 2016 season, in which he played just five games and completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns with five interceptions.

Cutler might be able to catch on as a backup somewhere, but he isn’t exactly known as the greatest teammate.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images