NFL Rumors: Jets’ QBs Are Laughingstock Of League Among Scouts

While the New England Patriots find themselves projected comfortably atop the AFC East again entering the 2017 season, the New York Jets also are in a familiar position: drawing guffaws from fellow NFL teams.

The Jets only have Christian Hackenberg, Bryce Petty and 37-year-old Josh McCown at quarterback as they prepare for the 2017 season. That situation reportedly has some scouts laughing.

“Several scouts with whom I recently spoke chuckled at the thought of the Jets’ quarterback situation,” Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman wrote Wednesday.

One scout even said it was the worst quarterback corps he’s ever seen.

It’s tough to argue with that bold statement. McCown has never played a full 16-game season and has suffered multiple injuries in each of the last three years. Petty finished last season with a 60 passer rating while throwing three touchdowns and seven interceptions. And the Jets trusted Hackenberg so little in 2016, they kept rotating between Petty, Geno Smith and Ryan Fitzpatrick over giving him even a single snap of playing time.

The Patriots, meanwhile, have Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. Not too shabby.

