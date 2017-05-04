NFL Rumors: Patriots Bringing Trick-Shot Kicker To Foxboro For Tryout

Share this:

Tweet







After the less-than-stellar season Stephen Gostkowski just had, it makes sense that the New England Patriots would bring in another kicker this summer to compete with the veteran.

We doubt anyone expected that kicker would be Josh Gable.

Gable, who currently kicks for the Nebraska Power of the Indoor Football League, did not play football in college and never has been an NFL roster. A former high school All-State selection in his home state of Nebraska, the 26-year-old nowadays is best known for the numerous trick-shot videos he’s uploaded to his Vimeo page.

Gable’s agent, Brad Berkowitz, told ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss on Wednesday the Patriots had offered his client a chance to try out at the team’s upcoming rookie minicamp. NTV News in Nebraska first reported news of the tryout last week.

A former two-sport star in football and soccer, Gable has a interesting backstory.

From Reiss:

Gable played high school football in Nebraska and made second-team all-state as a freshman and first-team all-state as a sophomore and senior. He didn’t play as a junior because he elected to work out with the US national soccer team instead.

After high school, Gable signed to play First Division soccer in Italy. He was loaned out for a few years, playing in both Belgium and Italy.

Upon his return to the United States, he played for the Iowa Barnstormers of the Indoor Football League in 2015 before hooking on with the Danger this year. That team is a better fit for him because it plays closer to his home. The goal posts are closer together in indoor football than in the NFL, and Gable was named Special Teams Player of the Week in late March when he went 7-of-7 on extra points and converted both of his field-goal attempts.

A strong performance at his tryout could earn Gable an invite to Patriots training camp, which will begin in late July.