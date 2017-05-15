NFL Rumors: Patriots Hiring Another Coach With Familiar Connection

Share this:

The New England Patriots reportedly are kind of going back to the John Carroll University well for their latest coaching hire.

The Patriots are expected to hire UT-Chattanooga outside linebackers coach DeMarcus Covington, FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported Monday.

UT-Chattanooga’s head coach, Tom Arth, was the head coach at John Carroll from 2013 to 2016. Arth played quarterback at John Carroll from 1999 to 2002.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, director of player personnel Nick Caserio, assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinksi, director of pro personnel Dave Ziegler, coaching assistant Nick Caley, pro scout Frank Ross and scouting assistant D.J. Debick all graduated from John Carroll.

It’s unknown what role Covington will fill for the Patriots, but it’s likely he’ll begin his NFL career as a coaching assistant.

