NFL Rumors: Patriots Host Free-Agent Running Back Christine Michael On Visit

The New England Patriots might not be done adding running backs this offseason.

The Patriots hosted free agent running back Christine Michael on a visit Tuesday, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates.

Michael has bounced around the NFL since the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He’s had two stints with the Seahawks and also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and Green Bay Packers. He was released by Green Bay on May 1.

The Patriots added veteran running backs Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead this offseason. They signed undrafted free agent LeShun Daniels out of Iowa, re-signed Brandon Bolden and extended James White’s contract. They also have Dion Lewis and D.J. Foster on their roster.

The Patriots currently have 87 players on their 90-man roster.

