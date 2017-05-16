NFL Rumors: Patriots Hosting Linebacker Gerald Hodges On Visit Wednesday

Share this:

The New England Patriots reportedly are showing interest in a free-agent linebacker.

The Patriots are hosting linebacker Gerald Hodges on a visit Wednesday, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hodges visited the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday and will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

Hodges, who’s 6-foot-2, 236 pounds, played 15 games, starting 12, last season for the San Francisco 49ers. He recorded 83 tackles with three sacks, two defended passes, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Penn State by the Minnesota Vikings. He was graded as the 21st best linebacker in the NFL last season by Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots currently have Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Shea McClellin, Jonathan Freeny, Brandon King, Trevor Bates, Harvey Langi and Brooks Ellis at linebacker.

