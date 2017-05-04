NFL Rumors: Patriots To Host Free-Agent Safety Taylor Mays For Tryout

Share this:

Taylor Mays is getting another chance to latch on with an NFL team.

The former Cincinnati Bengals safety will try out for the New England Patriots during the team’s rookie minicamp, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday.

A three-time All-American at USC, Mays was a promising prospect when he entered the NFL in 2010, but he’s yet to find similar success at the pro level. He played one season for the San Francisco 49ers after they drafted him in the second round, then was traded to Cincinnati, where he spent the next four seasons.

After playing 14 games for the Oakland Raiders in 2015, Mays re-signed with the Bengals only to be released after he reportedly violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy for a second time. He was supposed to be suspended for the first eight games of the 2016 season. Instead, he didn’t play at all and remains a free agent.

In six NFL seasons, Mays has recorded 124 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 11 pass breakups and zero interceptions.

The Patriots do not have a glaring need at safety, but since it costs them nothing to bring Mays in for a tryout, there’s no harm in seeing what the former college standout has to offer.

