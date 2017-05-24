Patriots Cut Devin Street, Reportedly To Make Room For Andrew Hawkins

Share this:

UPDATE (5:07 p.m.): The New England Patriots announced Wednesday that they have released wide receiver Devin Street, although they have not officially confirmed a deal with Andrew Hawkins.

ORIGINAL STORY: Devin Street’s second stint with the New England Patriots did not last long.

Street, whom the Patriots claimed off waivers earlier this month, will be waived to make room for fellow wide receiver Andrew Hawkins on the 90-man roster, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates on Wednesday.

Hawkins, who was released by the Cleveland Browns in February, announced earlier Wednesday that he would sign with New England.

Street spent time on the Patriots’ practice squad last season before being signed by the Indianapolis Colts in late September. He went on to appear in five games for the Colts, catching one pass for 20 yards.

Including Hawkins, New England has 11 wide receivers under contract. The others are Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, Danny Amendola, Matthew Slater, Devin Lucien, DeAndrew White, Austin Carr and Cody Hollister.

