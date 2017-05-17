NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Two Free-Agent Wide Receivers

Share this:

With an open spot on their 90-man roster, the New England Patriots reportedly hosted two free-agent receivers Wednesday.

The Patriots worked out wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates. Yates noted Hawkins recently got his master’s degree from Columbia University.

The Patriots also worked out wideout Reggie Diggs on Wednesday, a source told the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson.

Hawkins, who’s 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, caught 33 passes for 324 yards with three touchdowns in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns. He has 209 receptions for 2,419 yards with nine touchdowns since going undrafted out of Toledo in 2008. Hawkins also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals after two years in the CFL.

Diggs went undrafted out of Richmond last season. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver spent time with the Washington Redskins.

Neither player signed as of Wednesday afternoon.

