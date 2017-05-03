NFL Rumors: Reuben Foster’s Shoulder Injury Could Jeopardize Rookie Season

Share this:

Reuben Foster was viewed as a top-tier talent heading into the 2017 NFL Draft, but his nagging shoulder injury reportedly affected his draft stock.

Foster, who was selected No. 31 overall by the San Francisco 49ers, had surgery on his right rotator cuff, which raised major red flags for some teams.

“Foster’s right shoulder was worrisome enough that some teams did not consider drafting him.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter writes.

Schefter also reports, via source, that Foster’s shoulder surgery “didn’t take” and at least one NFL team believes he’ll need an additional procedure.

“Another source predicted that Foster would not make it through his rookie season and that the linebacker’s shoulder could give out on any hit,” Schefter writes. “The 49ers’ doctors, however, are comfortable with the condition of Foster’s shoulder and hopeful it will hold up, though they understand there could be a risk, according to sources.”

The 49ers need all the help they can get heading into the 2017 campaign, and Foster being sidelined with injury would be a major blow.

