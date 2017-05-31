NFL Rumors: Seahawks Unlikely To Sign Free Agent QB Colin Kaepernick

Share this:

It appears as though Colin Kaepernick’s search for NFL employment in 2017 will carry on.

According to SiriusXM NFL Radio’s Pat Kirwan, the Seattle Seahawks aren’t expected to sign Kaepernick despite bringing in the veteran signal-caller for a visit.

Seattle has been the only team to show interest in Kaepernick this offseason. The Seahawks are in need of a backup QB behind starter Russell Wilson, and star defensive end Michael Bennett even went on the record to say that Seattle would be “a perfect place” for Kaepernick.

Not to mention, outspoken film director Spike Lee appeared to leak Kaepernick joining the Seahawks when he posted an Instagram photo thanking Pete Carroll for signing the 29-year-old.

At this stage in the game, it’s hard to imagine Kaepernick signing with a team before the regular season starts. Teams already have begun OTAs (organized team activities) and there has been little interest in Kaepernick around the league since free agency opened in March.

It’s probably too early to shut the book on Kaepernick’s career, as there’s always the chance of injuries or other reasons shifting a team’s needs. But just four years after leading the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, Kaepernick has become a relatively unwanted man.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images