NFL Set Precedent To Not Punish Patriots For Tom Brady’s Unreported Concussion

If Tom Brady indeed suffered a concussion last season between Week 1 and the Super Bowl and the New England Patriots didn’t include it on their injury report, it’s an NFL rules violation.

The NFL, however, has set precedent to let at least one team off with a warning. The Seattle Seahawks didn’t list cornerback Richard Sherman on their injury report despite a “significant” knee injury. The Seahawks went unpunished for the misdeed. And it’s not as if the Seahawks are a model franchise who has never been punished before.

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t list running back Le’Veon Bell on their injury report prior to the AFC Championship Game despite a groin ailment. The Steelers haven’t even been warned.

The NFL could still elect to punish the Patriots because concussions are supposed to be taken more seriously than other injuries. The league also could elect to punish the Patriots because they’re the Patriots. If the Patriots are disciplined after the Seahawks were let off with a warning, it would increase the speculation that the NFL has a vendetta against New England.

The NFLPA reportedly is looking into the matter. The NFL has yet to comment.

