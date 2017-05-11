NHL Playoffs Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Listings For Conference Finals

Share this:

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks won their respective Game 7’s on Wednesday, and the NHL conference finals matchups officially are set.

The Ducks have home-ice advantage over the Nashville Predators and will host them at Honda Center on Friday to kick off the Western Conference Final. In the East, the Penguins and the Ottawa Senators will face off at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Here are the full schedule and TV listings for the NHL conference finals.

Eastern Conference Final (all times ET)

Game 1 at Penguins: Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m.; NBC

Game 2 at Penguins: Monday, May 15, at 8 p.m.; NBCSN

Game 3 at Senators: Wednesday, May 17, at 8 p.m.; NBCSN

Game 4 at Senators: Friday, May 19, at 8 p.m.; NBCSN

Game 5 at Penguins (if necessary): Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m.; NBC

Game 6 at Senators (if necessary): Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m.; NBCSN

Game 7 at Penguins (if necessary): Thursday, May 25, at 8 p.m.; NBCSN

Western Conference Final (all times ET)

Game 1 at Ducks: Friday, May 12, at 9 p.m.; NBCSN

Game 2 at Ducks: Sunday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m.; NBCSN

Game 3 at Predators: Tuesday, May 16, at 8 p.m.; NBCSN

Game 4 at Predators: Thursday, May 18, at 8 p.m.; NBCSN

Game 5 at Ducks (if necessary): Saturday, May 20, at 7:15 p.m.; NBC

Game 6 at Predators (if necessary): Monday, May 22, at 8 p.m.; NBCSN

Game 7 at Ducks (if necessary): Wednesday, May 24, at 9 p.m.; NBCSN

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images