NHL Playoffs Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Listings For Conference Finals

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks won their respective Game 7’s on Wednesday, and the NHL conference finals matchups officially are set.
The Ducks have home-ice advantage over the Nashville Predators and will host them at Honda Center on Friday to kick off the Western Conference Final. In the East, the Penguins and the Ottawa Senators will face off at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Here are the full schedule and TV listings for the NHL conference finals.
Eastern Conference Final (all times ET)
Game 1 at Penguins: Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m.; NBC
Game 2 at Penguins: Monday, May 15, at 8 p.m.; NBCSN
Game 3 at Senators: Wednesday, May 17, at 8 p.m.; NBCSN
Game 4 at Senators: Friday, May 19, at 8 p.m.; NBCSN
Game 5 at Penguins (if necessary): Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m.; NBC
Game 6 at Senators (if necessary): Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m.; NBCSN
Game 7 at Penguins (if necessary): Thursday, May 25, at 8 p.m.; NBCSN
Western Conference Final (all times ET)
Game 1 at Ducks: Friday, May 12, at 9 p.m.; NBCSN
Game 2 at Ducks: Sunday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m.; NBCSN
Game 3 at Predators: Tuesday, May 16, at 8 p.m.; NBCSN
Game 4 at Predators: Thursday, May 18, at 8 p.m.; NBCSN
Game 5 at Ducks (if necessary): Saturday, May 20, at 7:15 p.m.; NBC
Game 6 at Predators (if necessary): Monday, May 22, at 8 p.m.; NBCSN
Game 7 at Ducks (if necessary): Wednesday, May 24, at 9 p.m.; NBCSN
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
