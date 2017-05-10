Nick Mangold, Former Jets Center, Can’t Imagine Playing For Patriots

Share this:

The New England Patriots are known for taking chances on former stars who are believed to be past their prime.

Nick Mangold doesn’t expect to be one of those players.

Mangold, who was released by the New York Jets in February after 11 years with the team, said Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio it would be “awfully difficult” join the rival Patriots. He also doesn’t believe New England coach Bill Belichick would be interested in bringing him aboard.

“I’ve got to assume after years of all the battles I’ve had with New England, I don’t think Bill is all that fond of me,” Mangold said, via the New York Post. “I don’t expect a call.”

The Jets drafted Mangold in the first round in 2006, and he quickly became one of the NFL’s best centers, earning seven Pro Bowl nods and two first-team All-Pro selections. Ankle injuries limited the 33-year-old to just eight games last season, however, and he has yet to latch on with a new team after being cut three months ago.

Though the line of questioning in his SiriusXM interview might suggest otherwise, there have been no reports linking the Patriots to the veteran lineman. New England currently is set at the center position, though David Andrews is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

