Nick Saban’s Massive Contract Extension Could Tie Him To Alabama For Life

Nick Saban will remain in the money for years to come.
The University of Alabama football coach signed a lucrative, three-year contract extension Tuesday, according the Alabama athletics website. Saban’s extension could tie him to Alabama through the 2024 season and will keep him among the highest-paid coaches in college football.
“Terry (Saban) and I are pleased and happy to agree to the contract extension The University of Alabama has offered us, ensuring our time here in Tuscaloosa will continue for many more years,” Saban said in a statement. “This has become our home and we are looking forward to finishing our career at Alabama.”
Keeping Saban, 65, out of the clutches other schools or NFL teams with head-coaching vacancies is among Alabama’s top priorities. His contract includes a $4 million signing bonus and a season-completion payout after the 2021 season worth $3.6 million, according to ESPN’s Alex Scarborough.
ESPN’s Darren Rovell breaks down Saban’s compensation for the next five seasons.
Saban’s salary also dwarfs those of most public employees.
Alabama has won four national championships since appointing Saban as coach in 2007, and NFL teams have drafted 65 Crimson Tide players since 2009.
With this new job security, high salary and potential for continued success, it’s hard to imagine Saban coaching anywhere else.
Thumbnail photo via Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports Images
