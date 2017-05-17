Nico Marley, Bob Marley’s Grandson, Signs With Redskins As Undrafted Free Agent

Share this:

Nico Marley doesn’t have to worry about a thing … or, at the very least, he no longer has to worry about finding an NFL team to play for.

Marley, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane who also is the grandson of legendary reggae singer Bob Marley, signed a contract with the Washington Redskins on Tuesday.

Blessed to officially be apart of the @redskins organization! A post shared by Nico Marley (@nico2marley) on May 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

If Marley’s going to blaze a path to the NFL, he’s going to have his work cut out for him. He was an invaluable member of the Green Wave defense as a four-year starter, and he put up some impressive numbers. He registered four seven sacks (including three his senior year) and four interceptions to go along with seven fumble recoveries over his four years at Tulane. He earned first-team all-conference honors in his final two seasons with the Green Wave.

The obvious knock on Marley, however, is his size — or lack thereof. He’s listed at 5-foot-8 (and is probably shorter than that) and just 200 pounds.

Thumbnail photo via Danny Wild/USA TODAY Sports Images