Nike Will Have Unique Way To Buy Kevin Durant’s Shoes During NBA Finals Game 1

by on Tue, May 30, 2017 at 8:10PM
If you’re in the market for a new pair of shoes, you might want to have your phone ready to go during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Nike will sell a new white version of Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant’s KDX shoes, called “Still KD,” during the opening game between the Dubs and Cleveland Cavaliers, but with a twist, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Whenever Durant is on the floor during Thursday’s game, fans can go on Nike’s SNKRS app and buy the $150 pair of shoes. But sales will stop whenever he’s off the court.

So, make sure you have your phone handy during Game 1. Your feet will thank you.

