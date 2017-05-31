Nike Will Have Unique Way To Buy Kevin Durant’s Shoes During NBA Finals Game 1

Share this:

If you’re in the market for a new pair of shoes, you might want to have your phone ready to go during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Nike will sell a new white version of Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant’s KDX shoes, called “Still KD,” during the opening game between the Dubs and Cleveland Cavaliers, but with a twist, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Whenever Durant is on the floor during Thursday’s game, fans can go on Nike’s SNKRS app and buy the $150 pair of shoes. But sales will stop whenever he’s off the court.

So, make sure you have your phone handy during Game 1. Your feet will thank you.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images