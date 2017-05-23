Nintendo Switch, ‘Zelda’ Go Skydiving In This Epic Fan-Made Trailer

Share this:

Tweet







Nintendo has been uncharacteristically prolific in the amount of advertisements its pushed for its new console, the Switch. As it turns out though, the best Switch trailer isn’t made by Nintendo at all.

A fan-made trailer for the device was uploaded to YouTube on Monday, and it’s something to be hold. Titled “Banana Switch,” the trailer sees the hybrid console go an epic journey, one that culminates in a skydiver playing “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” as he falls through the skies.

The video was shot in Moscow and, truthfully, is miles ahead of any video game commercial in recent memory.

There’s plenty of thinks to geek out over in this video, but the “Donkey Kong”-themed soundtrack might take the cake.

Also, simultaneously skydiving and guiding Link through Hyrule with his paraglider is a pretty awesome touch.