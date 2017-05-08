Nissan’s Unorthodox US Strategy For Titan Focuses On These Four Cities

Share this:

Nissan would love for the Titan to one day compete in the United States’ full-size pickup market, which currently is dominated by Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler. But although it’s dreaming big, Nissan’s strategy to get to that point is radically small.

Dallas, Houston, Phoenix and Salt Lake city are the only U.S. cities where Nissan currently plans to market and distribute the Titan, Automotive News reports. Depending on how the Titan performs, Nissan will expand its efforts.

“We’ve concentrated on only those markets at first,” Christian Meunier, Nissan North America’s senior vice president of sales & marketing and operations, said, via Automotive News. “And once we’re satisfied that we’re where we want to be in those markets, we will then move to our second phase.

That second phase reportedly includes six more cities, which the company hasn’t identified. If the Titan continues to do well, Nissan will expand to 40 markets, eventually pushing the Titan on a national scale.

But what constitutes doing well?

Capturing roughly 5 percent of local shares of full-size pickup sales would satisfy Nissan, according to Automotive News. Menuier said the automaker has nearly reached that figure in its initial launch markets.

Although its approach is a little unorthodox, Nissan might have the truck it needs to compete with the Big Three. Sure, it’s pricier than other pickups in its segment, but the V-8-powered Titan packs plenty of punch, and comes with a variety of unique features.

Thumbnail photo via Nissan