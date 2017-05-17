North Carolina Brewery Creates Craft Beer In Honor Of Coca-Cola 600

Share this:

If you’re a fan of NASCAR or beer (or both), then you might want to spend the next couple of weeks around Charlotte Motor Speedway.

That’s because of the track will be the best place to get your hands on the 600 Ale, a special beer crafted by Cabarrus Brewing Company. The Concord, N.C.-based brewery concocted the ale specifically for festivities at CMS during “10 Days of Thunder,” the period of time starting with Saturday’s All-Star Race and ending with the Coca-Cola 600 on May 28.

Take a look at the beer, as well as glimpse into its production process:

"When you get thirsty at @CLTMotorSpdwy this weekend, @CabarrusBrewCo has you covered." pic.twitter.com/8YKny6qqHj — Save A Click NASCAR (@RacingClickSave) May 17, 2017

Personally, we think the cans look pretty awesome.

CAN you believe it?! The first officially licensed Charlotte Motor Speedway beer at @CabarrusBrewCo! pic.twitter.com/TeEAondnGJ — CharlotteMotorSpdwy (@CLTMotorSpdwy) May 17, 2017

A good day at work for @CLTMotorSpdwy spending time with @CabarrusBrewCo churning out 5000 cans of the #600Ale for #10DaysofNASCARThunder pic.twitter.com/D4A6QadzEH — Blaine Tolison (@BTolisonWSOC9) May 17, 2017

Cabarrus also left a special note underneath the can:

Of course, this isn’t the first time a NASCAR track has gotten its own beer, and it probably won’t be the last.