O.J. Simpson Could Be Released From Prison Following July Parole Hearing

Share this:

Tweet







O.J. Simpson is nine years into his 33-year prison sentence on kidnapping and burglary charges, but the former NFL star could become a free man this fall.

According to NBC News’ Andrew Blankstein and Daniella Silva, Simpson is scheduled to have a parole hearing in July. If the hearing is successful, Simpson could be released from prison as early as October. The official hearing date won’t be set until mid-June, per the Nevada Department of Corrections.

The Hall of Fame tailback was arrested in 2008 for an armed robbery of sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas. He was later paroled on a few of the charges in 2013.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screenshot