Oddsmakers Peg Red Sox As Favorites In Road Series Vs. Brewers

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to extend their winning streak to three games Tuesday when they open a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers as -145 road favorites on the MLB betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston broke out of an offensive slump in a big way over the weekend, scoring 28 total runs in a pair of victories in Minnesota, capped by a 17-6 thrashing of the Twins as -172 favorites Sunday. That gave them sole possession of third place in the American League East standings going into Tuesday night’s Red Sox vs. Brewers betting matchup at Miller Park.

Boston’s offensive explosion comes on the heels of a 6-9 slide, with the club tallying two or fewer runs on six occasions and averaging a paltry three runs per game. That recent slump also fueled a slow 4-7 start on the road this season, with the Red Sox scoring just 29 runs through 11 road contests before this weekend’s lopsided wins.

The Red Sox’s visit to Milwaukee marks the start of their third interleague series of the season. Boston opened the 2017 campaign with a pair of victories over Pittsburgh at Fenway before the third date in that series was rained out. The Red Sox completed the sweep with a 4-3 win as -169 chalk on April 13, and also took two of three from the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs to improve to 22-7 in their past 29 games against National League opponents.

However, the Red Sox are just 11-12 in their past 23 interleague road dates and have claimed wins in just three of their past seven series against NL squads.

The Brewers return home after capping a six-game road trip with a 6-2 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday in a game pegged as a pick‘em at the sportsbooks. Milwaukee recorded a 3-3 record during the trip, averaging six runs per game in its three wins, including a pair of victories in St. Louis, while tallying just two total runs over its three losses.

That inconsistency has been the hallmark of Milwaukee’s season in the early going. With a 16-16 overall record, the Brewers remain in the hunt in the NL Central standings but have recorded consecutive wins just three times over their past 18 outings, and own a dismal 7-10 record on home turf.

Tuesday night marks Boston’s first visit to Milwaukee since 2003. The Brewers swept a three-game series in Boston in 2014, but the Red Sox hold a slight 7-6 edge in 13 meetings since Milwaukee moved to the NL in 2000 according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images